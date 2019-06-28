Five more polio cases detected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta said in a statement that two of these cases have been found in Bannu, two in Torghar and one in North Waziristan.

He said a fake drama is being created against polio vaccine in Peshawar. He advised parents to avoid propaganda against polio vaccine and vaccinate their children to protect them from polio virus.

The Focal Person urged polio workers and provincial health officials to pay special focus on far-flung areas of the province and utilize all resources to eradicate polio.