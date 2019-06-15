FM Qureshi leaves on official visit to United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left on an official visit to the United Kingdom.

Talking to media prior to his departure at Istanbul Airport, he said, he has a number of scheduled bilateral meetings in London.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he will meet with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Home Secretary Sajid Javid. Other meetings, he said, will be with British parliamentarians and members of Pakistani community.

The Minister also expressed his wish to witness the Pak-India cricket match in Manchester tomorrow to encourage the Pakistani team.