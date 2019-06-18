FM reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to support intra Afghan dialogue

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on an official visit to United Kingdom, had a telephonic call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss bilateral relations and regional peace and security.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed his American counterpart about the measures being taken by Pakistan in accordance with National Action Plan and initiatives being taken by the government to carry out economic restructuring.

He also spoke about steps that Pakistan has been taking for compliance with Financial Action Task Force action plan.

In this context, he highlighted the regulatory mechanisms that have been put in place to curb money laundering and terror financing practices.

The two sides also discussed reconciliation process in Afghanistan and expressed commitment to work towards bringing lasting peace in the region.

The Foreign Minister underscored the importance of a peaceful Afghanistan as vital for regional peace and stability.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to play its positive role in this process and to support an intra Afghan dialogue.

He also highlighted the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity as a mechanism for strengthening bilateral relations between two countries and to have constructive engagement.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined the high importance that Pakistan attaches to peace with all its neighbours.

He also reiterated the priority attached by the government of Pakistan to resolve all outstanding disputes through dialogue and engagement.