Founder of MQM Altaf Hussain arrested in London

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was arrested by Scotland Yard in an early morning raid on Tuesday.

Sources claimed that Altaf Hussain was arrested this morning from his north London home and was taken to a local police station. More then 12 officers reportedly took part in raid.

A forensic unit of Scotland Yard is searching the residence of Altaf Hussain.

As part of the investigation, officers are carrying out a search at the north west London address. Detectives are also searching a separate commercial address in north west London.

The investigation, which is being led by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, is focused on a speech broadcast in August 2016 by founder of MQM in Pakistan as well as other speeches previously broadcast by the same person.

Throughout the investigation, officers have been liaising with Pakistani authorities in relation to our ongoing enquiries.