Funeral prayer of renowned dramatist Dr Anwar Sajjad offered in Lahore

He passed away yesterday in Lahore at the age of eighty four leaving behind a widow and a daughter.

Anwar Sajjad was known for command on short-story writing and fiction at large but he was an incredibly talented actor and a voice-over artist, teacher and a mentor to several leading names in the industry.

Drama writer, legendary author and critic Dr Anwar Sajjad passed away in in Lahore on Thursday.

He left behind a widow and a daughter.

In a condolence message, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan lost a star in the field of knowledge and his services in literature will be remembered for a long.

She prayed that Al-Mighty Allah may forgive him and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Dr Anwar Sajjad.

In his condolence message issued in Lahore on Friday, he sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased.

Paying rich tribute to deceased, he said that the literary services of Anwar Sajjad will be remembered for long.