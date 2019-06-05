‘Gang of four’ responsible of inflation, unemployment: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister of railway and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday felicitated the nation on Eidul Fitr and also criticized his rivals.

Speaking to the media after the eid prayers Shiekh Rasheed said that ‘Gang of four’ Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali zardari are responsible for unemployment and inflation in the country.

He said that they are the professional looters and they are leaving the country to save their looted money.

He said that the opposition movement is just to save their looted money.

He said that it will take another year to stabilize the economy of the country.

Railway minister reiterated that he will retire from politics after the completion of the Nullah Lai project.