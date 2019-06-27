Gold continues to register growth, climbs to 81500 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices continue to register historic price hikes per tola on Gold, today (Thursday) closing at Rs 81500 per tola.

10 gram gold registered a 772 rupee increase from the previous day trading in at Rs 70216. Gold prices yesterday reached Rs 69444 after an increase of Rs 442 on 10 gram.

The price of 10-gram gold witnessed an increase of Rs986 and was traded at Rs 69,015 on June 25. The US dollar touched a record high as it soared against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market earlier in the day.

The US dollar increased by Rs2.34 in the interbank market to reach Rs164.50.

Yesterday, the USD reached Rs162.47 in the interbank market as the rate of greenback increased by Rs5.2 during the trading.

Earlier on Wednesday, the dollar was being traded at Rs2.2 on the onset of trading and within a few hours, it skyrocketed to Rs. 5.2 in the interbank market.

Last week, the US dollar continued to gain strength against the Pakistani rupee as it was being traded at Rs157 in the open market. —NNI