KARACHI: Gold price in local markets on Thursday has reached to its highest level and was recorded Rs. 77300 per tola.

In local markets the price of gold was increased by Rs. 1800 per tola.

10 grams gold price jumped by Rs 1542 to Rs. 66272.

In global markets gold price was increased by $ 39 per ounce and reached to $ 1381 per ounce.