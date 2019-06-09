Govt all set to unveil its first budget on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf led government is all set to present its first Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in the Parliament on Tuesday, June 11.

The budget envisages fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures; boosting exports besides providing relief to the masses, promoting investment for job creation and people friendly policies for the socio economic prosperity of the country.

Main focus in the budget would be on fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilization while the government is likely to enhance allocations for social safety net for providing maximum relief to vulnerable segment of the society, sources said.

Meanwhile, the government is all set to formally launch the pre-budget document, ‘Economic Survey 2018-19’ on June 10 (Monday), to share the key economic indicators and the performance of different sectors of the economy.

The pre-budget document is scheduled to be shared with media at a press conference likely to be held at P-Block Auditorium during which an overview of the economic progress made in recent years in Pakistan would be provided, official sources said.—NNI