Govt hikes POL prices by Rs4 per litre

According to details, the price of petrol will be 112.68 rupees with an increase of 4.26 rupees per litre; the price of High Speed Diesel will be 126.82 rupees with an increase of 4.50 rupees per litre.

Similarly, the Kerosene oil will be sold out at 98.46 rupees with an increase of 1.69 rupees per litre while, the new price of Light Diesel Oil will be 88.62 rupees with an increase of 1.68 rupees per litre.

The new prices are applicable from today till 30th of this month.