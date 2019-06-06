Govt started Ehsaas Program to uplift poor segment of society

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says the government has started Ehsaas Program to uplift poor segment of the society as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In an interview with PTV, she said the Prime Minister is determined to put the country on the path of development.

The Special Assistant said there is no corruption in any ministry as the PTI-leg government is committed to eliminate this menace from the country.

She said special attention is being paid to protect the vulnerable segments of society in coming budget.

About the Tax Amnesty Scheme launched by the government, she said every Pakistani can benefit from it.

Meanwhile in a tweet, she said the institutions of national security along with Prime Minister Imran Khan are working steadfastly to achieve the national goals.

She said we are fully aware of national security and defence and are busy in healing the wounds inflicted on the economy of the country because of politics of the opposition.