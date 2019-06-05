Govt striving to strengthen country’s economy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the government is striving to strengthen the country’s economy and taking several concrete steps for this purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI leadership wants to bring visible improvement in the life standard of common people.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition has nothing to sell as masses are well aware of their corruption and poor governance.

To another question about sighting moon, Fawad Chaudhry said the ministry has launched Pakistan’s first official moon sighting website and Hijri Calendar for facilitating people.