Govt to provide soft loans worth Rs 100 bln to youth, NA informed.

The National Assembly is continuing debate on the budget for next fiscal year.

Participating in the debate, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said due to prudent policies of the government, the current account deficit has reduced. He said the government will provide soft loans worth 100 billion rupees to the youth to uplift their living standard.

Farrukh Habib said the world community is looking at Pakistan as an investment hub due to effective strategy of the government. He appreciated the armed forces for voluntarily reducing their budget.

He suggested that the government should take constructive steps for the promotion of textile sector.

Taking part in the debate, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PTI government failed to achieve the target of tax collection of 4000 billion rupees in the outgoing fiscal year, but has set a target of 5500 billion rupees for the next financial year. He said in order to fill the gap of 1500 billion rupees, the government will have to increase the price of everything, which will affect the poor segment of the society.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said withdrawal of zero rated facility for export industry will decrease exports of the country.