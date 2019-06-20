Govt to welcome British investment in CPEC: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the government would welcome British investment in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Addressing a forum on CPEC in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that matters pertaining to CPEC had been discussed in his meeting with his British counterpart.

The foreign minister said that the CPEC is flagship project of the Belt and Road project which is a sprawling concept of trade and connectivity, adding that the Chinese projects are of commercial and public oriented.

Qureshi went on to say that the think tanks of both China and Pakistan are working together for the success of the CPEC, adding that the government is fully committed to the completion of all China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and initiatives on time.

“First phase of CPEC focused on infrastructure development and energy generation while in second phase industrial cooperation and socio economic development are our highest priorities,” he said and added we have set up special economic zones that will help meet these objectives. He said cooperation in agriculture between the two countries is increasing at a fast pace.

The minister said leadership on both sides is clear that CPEC is a game changer and holds immense opportunities for the benefit of people, adding that the CPEC will benefit all marginalized areas of Pakistan, especially Balochistan.

He further said cooperation in science and technology with China is also important. He said CPEC is the beginning of a new dawn that will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity. He said people to people contacts between Pakistan and China are increasing by CPEC.

Qureshi said the world is now looking towards East, including Pakistan. He said new partnerships are emerging in the region and in this context Pakistan is interested in the investment of other countries in CPEC too. The minister said during his recent visit to the UK, he also talked about CPEC and the government will welcome British investment in this important project.—INP