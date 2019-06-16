ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said the government wants to overcome the fiscal and Current Account Deficit to stabilize the economy.

The Advisor said this while addressing a Post Budget Conference 2019, “Pakistan Back on Track” in Islamabad.

He said fiscal and current accounts deficits are huge challenges for the government, and economy can be put on growth trajectory by incorporating policies to overcome current accounts deficit.

He said due to effective measures taken by the government ,current account deficit have brought down to 7 billion dollars in past few months.

The Advisor said the government had inherited 20 billion dollars Current Account Deficit and it required 2000 billion rupees for debt servicing.