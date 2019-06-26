Govt will bring legislation to check use of narcotics: Shehryar

Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi says government will bring a legislation to check use of narcotics in educational institutions.

Addressing the launch ceremony of World Drug Report 2019 in Islamabad today, he regretted that use of drugs has increased in educational institutions and it is the responsibility of parents and teachers to keep a check on the students.

The Minister of State said Pakistan is fighting against the menace of narcotics which is haunting the globe and initiatives taken by Pakistan to this effect have worldwide recognition.

He also urged the world community to come forward and join hands to curb drug abuse as it is damaging the youth.

Shehryar Afridi said government has a firm resolve to deal with criminals involved in drug trafficking with iron hands.

He lauded the law enforcement agencies for their efforts despite having meager resources.

Speaking on the occasion Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Arif Malik called the international community for cooperation to eliminate the menace of drug abuse.

He said Pakistan is a poppy free country since 2001 which is an achievement despite being the neighbor of Afghanistan.

The DG said Anti-Narcotics Force has carried out a country wide awareness campaign in educational institutions.—RadioPakistan