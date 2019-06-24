Gulbuddin Hekmatyar praises Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process

Talking to Anadolu Agency in Bhurban Murree, he said Pakistan is playing a key role in bringing peace in Afghanistan.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said the United States is also praising Pakistan’s role in bringing Taliban on the negotiating table.

He demanded the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and reiterated the need to allow the Afghan people decide their future.

Hekmatyar asked the Afghan political and religious leaders to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in Afghanistan.