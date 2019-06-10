Hafeez Sheikh unveils Economic Survey 2018-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Monday unveiled Economic Survey of Pakistan 2018-19.

Dr Hafeez Shaikh was sharing details of a pre-budget document formally launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, with the media at a press conference.

He said that Pakistan achieved a GDP growth of 3.3 percent during the outgoing fiscal year, falling short of its targeted 6.2 percent.

According to the sources the adviser gave an overview of Pakistan’s economic progress in recent years.