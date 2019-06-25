Hajj flight operation to commence on July 4

In an interview with News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan on Tuesday, Spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs Imran Siddiqui said this year Hajj flight operation is also being started from Quetta on the seventh of next month. Earlier, the pilgrims from Balochistan were shifted to Karachi and Multan for their onward travel to the holy land.

The spokesperson said the process of vaccination of intending pilgrims have been started today at Hajji camps across the country.

The spokesperson said that comprehensive arrangements have been put in place both in Makkah and Madina for the convenience of the Hujjaj. In Makkah, accommodation is provided to the Hujjaj at four or five star buildings in Azizia and Batha Quresh. Transport is also provided to the Hujjaj round the clock for their travel between their accommodation and Haram Sharif. He said dispensary is also established in each building to provide any emergency treatment to Pakistani Hujjaj.