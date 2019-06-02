Hamza Shehbaz demands larger bench against NAB chief

LAHORE: Vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sunday said a larger bench should be constituted to analyze the cases pertaining to accountability of NAB chief.

He said if NAB proved cases against him, he will leave the politics.

Talking to a presser in Lahore, Hamza said unelected people can be seen in the parliament, adding that inflation has become unbearable.

He said NAB chief should be held accountable, adding that courts must summon NAB chief and journalist over interview controversy.

Hamza said wrong allegations were made against Shehbaz Sharif by sitting PM, He added that the PM is playing delaying tactics in this case now.

He said questionnaire is prepared by a grade 17 officer but DG NAB Lahore said he himself wrote the questionnaire of Hamza Shehbaz. He said DG NAB Lahore discussed about the dates of filing of reference against Sharif family in the interview.

Hamza alleged that it is now proved that NAB and Niazi have some special relations.—NNI