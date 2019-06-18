HR violations in occupied Kashmir highlighted in UK: FM

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says he has highlighted the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir during his meetings in the United Kingdom.

Addressing a news conference in London on Tuesday, he said he said Azad Kashmir is open to the world to witness the lives of people there.

Anyone can come and talk to people and inquire about their issues. But this liberty is not allowed in Occupied Kashmir.

The Minister said he informed the British parliamentarians of Pakistan’s current economic situation and various measures being taken to improve it.

Replying to a question, he said NAB is an independent institution and government cannot influence it. He said NAB is taking actions as per law and constitution.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said NAB cases against PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari were set up by the previous government.