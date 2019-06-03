I and Iqra have best on screen chemistry says Imran Ashraf

Popular drama, Ranjha ranjha kardi which aired on hum TV came to an end on Saturday and the audience couldn’t stop praising it.
The drama got famous for its character Bhola, played by Imran Ashraf. The actor rose to immediate fame with the character.
Ranjha ranjha kardi won several hearts.
After the drama came to an end, the lead actor, Imran Ashraf posted on his instagram and thanked everyone who was involved in ranjha ranjha kardi.
Further he wrote that he has the best on screen chemistry with Iqra Aziz who played Noor Bano (his wife) in ranjha ranjha kardi.
Mein ap loogoon ka jitna bhi shukriya adaa karoon Kam Hai Aik normal say actor ko ap k shoor aur saaath nai itni izat dila di Har viewr ka reaction aur khushi bholay ki kamyabi par aisa Tha jaisay apnay bhai baitay yah bohat kareebi dost k Liya ho I love you All Allah ap sab k dukh dard khushi mein badal day BOSS AP KA SHUKRIYA ❤️ Aur @iiqraaziz mein bohat arsay say yeah baat Maan chuka hoon k jo chemistry on screen meri ap k saath hai woh naseeb say milti Hai Asma Abbas ap k mein sadqayyy Kashif mehmood sahib, syed JIBRAN, munaza arif, Ammara butt, zaib Rehman and whole cast thank u Kashif nisar and faiza iftekhar ap champions hein❤️❤️❤️ Sab say Bara shukriya Mera Allah ka jiss nai kun kaha aur sab ho Gaya Bholla to theek ho Gaya Par bohat say bholay theek nahi howay Jin ki awareness k Liya yeah drama Bana Please un k Maa baap ki takleef samjhein Un bachoon say pyar karein
