I and Iqra have best on screen chemistry says Imran Ashraf

Popular drama, Ranjha ranjha kardi which aired on hum TV came to an end on Saturday and the audience couldn’t stop praising it.

The drama got famous for its character Bhola, played by Imran Ashraf. The actor rose to immediate fame with the character.

Ranjha ranjha kardi won several hearts.

After the drama came to an end, the lead actor, Imran Ashraf posted on his instagram and thanked everyone who was involved in ranjha ranjha kardi.

Further he wrote that he has the best on screen chemistry with Iqra Aziz who played Noor Bano (his wife) in ranjha ranjha kardi.

-by Aghna Noor