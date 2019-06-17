ICC World Cup 2019: India beat Pakistan by 89 runs under (D/L) method

In the ICC World Cup match, India beat Pakistan by 89 runs under (D/L) method at Manchester.

Batting first India set a victory target of 337 runs for the loss of five wickets in stipulated fifty overs.

In reply Pakistan could only manage 212 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 40 overs.

The match was delayed for two times by the rain and under (D/L) method Pakistan was given a revised target of 302 runs in 40 overs.

For India Rohit Sharma with 140 runs and Virat Kohli with 77 runs were the main scorers.

For Pakistan Fakhar Zaman with 62 and Babar Azam 48 were the leading scorers.

