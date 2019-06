Islamabad High Court rejected the petitions filed by former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur seeking extension in bail in fake bank accounts case on Monday.

A two member bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiani of the IHC gave the verdict on the petitions after hearing arguments from both sides.

Earlier, both Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur appeared before the court.