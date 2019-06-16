India 305-4 against Pakistan as match resumes after rain

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: India were 305 for four when play resumed after a 55-minute rain stoppage in their World Cup match against rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Opener Rohit Sharma hit 140, his second hundred in three innings this World Cup, to put India in a commanding position at Old Trafford.

India captain Virat Kohli was 71 not out and Vijay Shankar was three not out, having overturned an appeal for caught behind off the last ball before the stoppage in the 47th over.

No overs had been lost as a result of the stoppage.

During his innings, Kohli became the quickest player to score 11,000 one-day internationals, reaching the landmark in 222 innings — smashing the record of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar who got to the milestone in 276 innings.

Old Trafford is notorious for rain interruptions and organisers will be desperate to get Sunday’s game completed, with a World Cup-record four matches having already been washed out during this edition.—AFP