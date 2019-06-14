Indian govt bars Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Indian government on Friday barred Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for attending death anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev Ji (Jore Mela).

Speaking at the Wagha Railway Station, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh said that Sikh pilgrims used to come here to perform their rituals in every year.

He said that all arrangements had been finalised by the government of Pakistan and the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) for Sikh Yatrees but the Indian government stopped the yatrees at Attari Railway Station.

“We strongly condemned the act of the Indian government,” he added.—INP