Indian police deserters among four killed in Kashmir



SRINAGAR: Two low-ranking police deserters were among four rebels killed overnight in a firefight with government forces in Indian-administered Kashmir, the police and army said Friday.

The former Himalayan kingdom is divided between Pakistan and India. For decades, rebel groups have been fighting for independence from Indian rule or a merger of Kashmir with Pakistan.

The fighting has left tens of thousands dead, mostly civilians.

Soldiers laid siege to a residential area in southern Pulwama district, triggering an exchange of fire with armed militants hiding in a house late Thursday evening.

“One militant was killed in the initial encounter that went on through the night. Three more were killed during early hours today,” a police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP on Friday.

An Indian army spokesman, based in the main city of Srinagar, also confirmed four “terrorists” were killed in the fighting.

“Two were local militants from Jaish-e-Mohammad group and the other two were identified as SPOs who had gone missing,” the police officer said, referring to the two Special Police Officers.

The officers had deserted, taking their automatic rifles, a day earlier to join the rebel ranks.

SPOs are the lowest-ranked officers in the state police.

Many SPOs have deserted the police force in the past to join the rebels in the restive region, including three who were deployed to protect a minister in the local government. —AFP