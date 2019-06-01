Indian troops martyr 34 Kashmiris in May

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 34 Kashmiris including 3 in custody during the last month of May.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the killings rendered 4 women widowed and 10 children orphaned.

During the month, 601 people were critically injured due to the firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful demonstrators in the occupied territory while 156 civilians including a woman were arrested. Most of the arrested persons were Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth. Seven of the arrestees were booked under black law Public Safety Act.

The troops molested at least 5 women and damaged and ransacked 39 houses during the period.—INP