Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Braw Bandina in Awantipora area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The troops also launched similar operation at Nehama in Tral area of the district.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities snapped internet service in Shopian and Pulwama districts and suspended train service between Srinagar to Banihal section.—INP