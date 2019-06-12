It is time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers

Prime Minister Imran Khan says it is time for the nation to stop glorifying money launderers, who have damaged our nation and impoverished our people and are now seeking refuge behind democracy.
In a tweet on Wednesday, he said no protocol should be extended to these people and they should rather be treated as criminals.
Time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers who have damaged our nation & impoverished our ppl & now seeking refuge behind “democracy”. No protocol shd be extended to them. Where are plunderers of public wealth given such special treatment? Time to treat them as criminals
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 12, 2019