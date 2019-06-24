JF-17 Thunder attracts large number of spectators at Paris Air Show

The indigenously manufactured JF-17 Thunder, displayed alongside other aircraft and defence equipment at the event and remained the star attraction of the show.

The PAF personnel briefed the eager crowd about the fighter jet’s operational capabilities and sophisticated weaponry.

Apart from the static display, the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex manufactured aircraft also presented a farewell aerobatics performance.

The much anticipated display was thoroughly enjoyed by the spectators and they fervently clapped as the JF-17 Thunder landed back at the airstrip.

Participation of the PAF contingent in the largest air show of the world has provided an excellent opportunity to showcase its cutting edge capabilities.

It has also given an opportunity to potential buyers to assess its immense potential in international market.