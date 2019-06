KARACHI: Justice Gulzar Ahmed took oath as acting chief justice of Pakistan on Saturday.

According to the details the oath was administered by justice Musheer Alam at supreme court’s Karachi registry.

Supreme court judges, members of Pakistan bar council, attorney general and other officials were present at the occasion.

Justice Gulzar will perform his duty as chief justice due to the absence of justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who is visiting abroad.