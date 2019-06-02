Khalilzad arriving in Islamabad today to advance Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is arriving in Islamabad on Sunday to hold meetings with Pakistan leadership as part of effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan.

He is on a two-week journey to Afghanistan, Belgium, Germany, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to build international support for the Afghan peace process and endeavor to ensure that any peace settlement reached will be sustainable.

In Doha, Khalilzad will continue talks with the Taliban to move the peace process forward.