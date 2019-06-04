Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr Tuesday

PESHAWAR: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on Tuesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at official level.

Eid prayers were offered in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, Bannu and merged districts of tribal areas. However people living in Hazara Division, Lower Dir and other areas have rejected the government’s announcement to celebrate Eid and are observing fast today.

Governor KP Shah Farman offered Eid prayers at the Governor House, as residents of the province also went to mosques to offer Eid prayers today.

The people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) celebrated Eid-ul Fitr after the provincial government announced to celebrate Eid on June 4 (today), following the testimonies for Shawwal moon sighting.

Yesterday, KP information minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that more than 112 evidences were reported at Qasim Ali Khan Mosque in Peshawar, the provincial capital of KP province.

Yousafzai had said the provincial government has announced to celebrate Eid on Tuesday (June 4) in order to show solidarity with the nationals.

He added that the decision was taken after confirmation of moon sighting evidences and it was definitely a solidarity move for the nation.

Responding to concerns regarding celebrating Eid after 28 Ramazan, the minister said that Ruet-e-Hilal Committee committed mistake while sighting the Ramazan moon whereas KP tried to overcome the gap and celebrated the Eid on theright day.

The decision to celebrate Eid on June 4 was taken after taking Prime Minister Imran Khan on board, he added.

Earlier, the committee of Masjid Qasim Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, Peshawar announced that it has received testimonies regarding the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Mufti Popalzai headed the committee which announced that Eid would be celebrated on Tuesday as over 100 testimonies were received from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The announcement came a day before the official Ruet-e-Hilal committee under the chair of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman would convene its sessions to sight the Shawwal moon.

Let it be known that Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Science and Technology, has already announced that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on June 5 ‘without any doubt’.

Shawwal moon was sighted in Saudia Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday night, and Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed today.—NNI