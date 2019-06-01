Kiwis opted to bowl first against Lankan Lions

New Zealand is all set to collide with Sri Lanka in their first ICC World Cup 2019 campaign today. New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first.

Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana and Lasith Malinga

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Trent Boult