Levies personnel, brother shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA: A Levies personnel and his brother were shot dead by unidentified armed in Shehbaz town area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to details, unknown armed men riding motorcycles opened fire on a Levies official Mohammad Saddam, aged 34 and his brother Mohammad Zia, 32 in Shehbaz town. As a result, they suffered severe bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Police said the deceased were residents of Gulistan Qila Abdullah. Further Investigation into the matter was underway, police said.The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

-PPI