Life sentence means life imprisonment, not 25-year jail: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa on Monday interpreted that the life sentence does not imply a 25-year imprisonment, instead it meant life imprisonment.

He remarked that he would further explain the meaning of life sentence at an appropriate time.

“After that, convicts will prefer a death sentence instead of life imprisonment,” he said, while maintaining the earlier ruling of the court of giving a death sentence to a convict in a murder case.

“If this is the case, then we would see who commits murder,” he went on to say, while referring to judicial practice in India that there life sentences are given with period of imprisonment.—NNI