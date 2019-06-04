London properties owned by children; Justice Faez Isa writes to President

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, in another letter to President Dr Arif Alvi, has said that the properties in London belong to his children who are living in London.

In the letter, the apex court judge said after completing their education, both of his children worked in London and three properties are those in which they live with their families.

He said the properties owned by his children, so as how could he is accused of misconduct.

He said no attempt was ever made to conceal these properties ownership. The properties were never held under trust, nor were a special purpose vehicle or offshore companies ever created, the letter said.

Justice Faez Isa who is facing a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) repeated his request to the president for a copy of the reference.

The judge in an earlier letter written to the president, had complained that selective leaks to the media was deeply distressing for him and his family.

The letter also complained that the judge and his family had been maliciously maligned by half-truths.

Justice Isa in his letter stated that he was fully compliant with the taxation regime of Pakistan and never received any notice in respect of the properties nor with regard to his wife and children.

He said, once he joined the legal profession, he started filling out the requisite returns and paid the applicable income tax. There is no outstanding demand of the income tax department against him nor is there any income tax proceedings pending, Justice Isa wrote in his letter.—NNI