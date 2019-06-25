Lowering political temperatures must to talk Charter of Economy: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday stressed for lowering political temperatures to discuss the charter of economy or running the country.

Speaking at the floor of National Assembly, the former federal minister said a charter could not be agreed by “keeping gun on one’s head”.

A charter of economy should be decided but in a democratic manner, he urged. He said, offering an NRO not comes in the domain of elected prime ministers. An elected prime minister is not in such a position to offer an NRO (to someone), Saad Rafique said.

He said bringing political temperatures down is prerequisite to reach a charter and run a country.

PML-N leader said that bails are getting cancelled with pressure and intimidation. They should tell which theft or robbery has been committed, he asked. “A gentleman was claiming loudly that the locomotives were purchased at an inflated price”, he said. “I am now in detention with NAB, why they didn’t charge me in this respect,” the former railway minister asked.

A government, which failed to collect 4000 billion rupees, how could it work ahead, Saad Rafique questioned.

“They asked us about our performance, the Orange Line, motorways and Lowari Tunnel are projects completed by us,” PML-N leader said.—NNI