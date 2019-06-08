Lt. Colonel Raashid Karim Baig laid to rest with full military honors

Lieutenant Colonel Raashid Karim Baig who had embraced martyrdom in an IED Blast at Kharkamar area of North Waziristan yesterday was laid to rest with full military honor at his native area of Hunza in Gilgit Baltistan today.

Earlier, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman and other high official besides military official attended funeral prayers in Gilgit.

Similarly, Captain Arif Ullah was laid to rest with full military honour in his native area of Lakki Marwat while Soldier Mohsin Ali was also laid to rest at his hometown in Jaranwala on Saturday.