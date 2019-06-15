Maryam Nawaz invites Bilawal Bhutt for meeting at Raiwind

LAHORE: Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz invited Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for meeting at Jati Umra on Sunday.

According to PML-N sources Maryam Nawaz invited Bilawal Bhutto for meeting during telephonic conversation.

Bilawal Bhutto will visit Lahore for meeting at 1:30 pm on Sunday.

Few top political leaders from both political parties will also attend the meeting, sources said.

During the meeting the ongoing political situation will come under discussion.

In Ramzan Bilawal Bhutto hosted an Iftar dinner at which he invited the political leaders from different political parties including PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and other top PML-N leaders.