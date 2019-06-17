Maryam Nawaz not eligible hold any party office: Maleeka

A three-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza today heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf challenging appointment of Maryam Nawaz as PML (N) Vice President.
Later, talking to the media in Islamabad, Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bukhari said PML (N) counsel today took a U-Turn before election commission when he stated that Maryam Nawaz is not vice president of PML (N).
Maleeka Bukhari said Maryam Nawaz being a convicted person cannot hold any party office.