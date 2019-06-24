Mega money laundering case: Faryal Talpur’s physical remand extended till July 8

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday extended physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Faryal Talpur, the sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, till July 8 in the mega money laundering through fake bank accounts case.

Thereby, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has been allowed to further interrogate her for 14 days in the case.

During the previous hearing on June 15, the court had sent Talpur to a nine-day physical remand under the custody of NAB Rawalpindi until June 24 for further interrogation into the case.

An investigation team, including female investigators, has been interrogating her at Zardari House, Islamabad, which was notified as a sub-jail by the NAB chairman earlier “for the purposes of detention of accused under the NAO, 1999”, according to a notification issued by the accountability watchdog.

The court was told that suspicious transactions of billions of rupees had been made in the bank account of the Zardari Group from the fake bank accounts, and the account had been operated by Talpur.

Moreover, she had signed for a transaction(s) in the account with the name of Owais Muzaffar, the court was told.

After appearing in the court, Talpur, while responding to a question by a reporter, had said: “I leave my case to the almighty.”

In her reply to another question over whether she believed her arrest was made on political or accountability purpose, she had asked: “Couldn’t you comprehend my arrest was made on political purpose? Everyone knows that these arrests are political.” —INP