More HIV children detected in Ratodero

RATODERO: HIV positive cases continue to surface at the screening camp established in Taluka Headquarter Hospital (THQ) here since April 25, 2019.

On Monday nine positive cases were detected out of 164 screened for the viral disease but no case was found in Rural Health Center (RHC), Naundero, where too 87 people from general population were tested. The total number has reached to 748 out of which 611 are children and 137 are adults. According to Sindh AIDS Control Program (SACP) 26,107 people from the general population have as yet been tested out of which 748 have been found infected with this viral dreaded disease.

WHO team accompanied by UNICEF and SACP provincial program manager Dr. Sikandar Memon again visited THQ here on Monday. He said four rooms have been vacated in THQ where doctors will be posted for which Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital and District Health Officer, Larkana, have been instructed to post doctors and trained paramedics.

He said on the instructions of provincial health minister treatment & care center in Ratodero for children is being opened. He revealed that the number of HIV positive children is double in Ratodero than rest of Sindh adding here the affected children are 611 whereas 350 HIV positive cases are in Sindh except Ratodero. He said WHO team will go back to Karachi today and will return after Eid on Friday adding the team will remain here till 11th June to complete its investigation about outbreak of HIV in Ratodero and its adjoining areas. Dr. Memon said the team will also submit its preliminary recommendations and report to Health Department.

Meanwhile, police could not submit final challan under section 322 in the case of arrested doctor Muzaffar Ghangro. However it has sent the Challan to district public prosecutor for opinion. IIIrd Judicial Magistrate, Ratodero, allowed police nine days to submit final challan in the case.

With efforts by Dr Aziz Soomro & Dr. Rizwan from USA, a lecture on “HIV care cascade from diagnosis to treatment ” was organized at Paeds Medicine Department which was delivered by Dr. Joseph M, Garland, M.D, Brown University School of Medicine on Satellite from New York followed by group discussion by doctors of Larkana, Khairpur Medical College, LUMHS, GMMMC, Abdullah Shah Medical Institute, Sehwan, WHO and SACP. Dr Farooq Rahman Soomro former focal person on HIV/AIDS District Government, Prof. Dr Saifullah Jamro, H.O.D, CMC Children Hospital also participated. Fourth lecture will be on “HIV Treatment” on 9th June 2019 at CMC Children Hospital.—PPI