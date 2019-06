KHARTOUM: More than 30 protesters were killed and hundreds wounded Monday as Sudan’s military council broke up a sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum, a doctors committee close to demonstrators said.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said the toll “from the massacre of the headquarters today committed by the Transitional Military Council has risen to more than 30,” with “hundreds of wounded” in a statement.

Its previous toll was 13 dead and 116 wounded.—AFP