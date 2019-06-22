More transfers in PIA from Karachi to Islamabad ordered

KARACHI: The administration of the national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has decided to transfer officers belonging to different departments to Islamabad.

The transfers are likely to be made in MIS, Security, Vigilance Departments where many officers were reportedly asked verbally to report to Islamabad office on Tuesday (June 25).

Sources told local news channel that the verbal instructions were given to officers of Pay Group – V and above for their transfers, whereas, the written directives for more than 75 officers are expected to be issued on Monday.

The latest series of transfers is apparently a sign of a shift of PIA headquarters to the federal capital, however, no official confirmation is made so far.

The spokesperson of the national flag-carrier was contacted to confirm the latest development but he expressed unawareness regarding the decision for new transfers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had denied the opposition’s concerns raised over the shifting of the airlines’ headquarters to the federal capital from Karachi. He, however, apprised the Senate that some of its departments are being moved to Islamabad. —AFP