MQM founder Altaf Hussain bailed out from London Jail

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder, Altaf Hussain declared free to walk post bail from London jail informed London police on Wednesday.

The political leader who is a citizen of England, had refused to answer questions asked during inquiry by the officials of Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism Command Unit earlier in the day.

As per details, the interrogation of the MQM founder started at 10 pm on Tuesday night and continued for two hours at the Southwark Police Station.

According to a private television channel report, the MQM leader had only confirmed his name, date of birth and his residential address in front of the London police. Afterwards, on the advice of his lawyer, Hussain declined to respond to the questions and chose to go for “no comment” option to all questions asked by the police officials.

The founder of MQM was arrested on Tuesday when Scotland Yard raided his London residence. Hussain was taken into custody over a 2016 “anti-Pakistan” speech.—NNI