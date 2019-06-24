NA speaker invites Czech investors to take benefit of economic opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A five-member Czech Parliamentary delegation led by Daniel Pawlas, member of chamber of deputies of the parliament of the Czech Republic and Chairman of the Czech-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group met Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Parliament House on Monday.

Talking to the Czech Parliamentarians, the Speaker said that Pakistan attached immense importance to its old relations with Czech Republic and desires their further consolidation through enhancing people-to-people and parliamentary contacts.

The Speaker was convinced that the instant visit of the Czech Parliamentarians would prove instrumental in fostering coordination and understanding between the legislative bodies of the two countries, said a press release issue here.

Apprising the delegation about immense economic opportunities arising out of the economic reforms introduced by the government and the CPEC, the Speaker said that Czech investors must seize those opportunities for mutual benefit of both the countries.

He suggested for Czech participation in the energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and agriculture sectors for which Pakistan and Czech diplomatic nissions in Prague and Islamabad, respectively could play a proactive role.

He further informed that reforms in economy also aimed at sustainable economic growth and social sector development.

The Speaker suggested for formation of a joint working group comprising Members of Parliamentary Friendship Group from both sides to discuss, identify and formulate recommendation for future cooperation between both the countries.

Daniel Pawlas, MP thanked the Speaker for kind hospitality extended to him and his delegation in Islamabad.

He profoundly recalled his country’s relations with Pakistan and expressed desire to further cement them through enhanced cooperation in parliamentary as well as diverse sectors of economy.

He informed that a delegation comprising array of entrepreneurs and potential investors have also arrived in Islamabad, yesterday that would meet representatives of Chambers of Commerce and Trade in Islamabad and Lahore to discuss prospects of future economic cooperation between Czech Republic and Pakistan.

Daniel was optimistic that the Pakistan Government’s endeavors would help improve the socio-economic conditions in the country and extended his country’s all-out support in that regard.

He also expressed his deep appreciation and acknowledgment for Pakistan’s contribution in its peace initiatives.

He informed that due to higher standard and affordability of education in the Republic, students world-wide were opting to study in Czech Universities.

He also expressed the need to explore prospects in fields of education and healthcare.

The members of the Czech parliamentary delegation Michal Ratiborskey, Peter Sadovsky, Antonin Kubos and Jaroslav Roman, MNAs Aliya Hamza Malik, Andleeb Abass, Secretary National Assembly and the officials of Czech Embassy were present during the call on.

Later, the delegation will meet Chairman Senate, Foreign Minister, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile and Industry and Production besides holding dialogue with their counterparts in Pakistan Parliament.—APP