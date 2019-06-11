NAB takes Hamza Shahbaz into custody

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was taken into National Accountability Bearu (NAB) after Lahore High Court rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case and assets beyond means sources of income cases on Tuesday.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Shahid Waheed Khan heard petitions of Hamza Shahbaz as he appears before the LHC following the expiration of his interim bail expired today.

Hamza, along with his father Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was indicted in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case on April 9.