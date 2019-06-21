NAB chairman orders action against Fawad Chaudhry’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the statement of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Friday directed to take action according to law.

According to a declaration issued by the anti-graft watchdog, Justice (r) Javed Iqbal while directing NAB Rawalpindi Director General to get attested copy of Fawad Chaudhry’s statement ordered to take action against the federal minister according to the law.

The declaration further stated that the government has not forwarded a single reference to the anti-graft agency, adding that the statement of minister for science and technology could influence the investigation.

“The statement of the federal minister damaged NAB’s image and the performance of the agency’s officials also disturbed,” the declaration said.—NNI